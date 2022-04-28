The CMRRA Announces New Promotions And Hires

(CelebrityAccess) — The Canadian Musical Reproduction Rights Agency (CMRRA) announced a series of promotions and new hires across its client relations, operational, and business affairs operations.

The staffing changes follow several years of integration and optimization following SoundExchange’s 2017 acquisition of the CMRRA.

The promotions include:

Andrea England, who was promoted to the newly-created role of Associate Director, Publisher Engagement and Strategy. In the new role, England will leverage her expereince in the music industry on client outeach. CMRRA Publisher Relations Manager Marianne Anderson joins England’s team.

Eric Cohen has been hired as Industry Relations Consultant – Quebec. In his new role, Cohen will be based in Montreal and will focus on supporting and maintaining relationships with CMRRA’s Quebec-based music publishers and self-published songwriter clients and label licensees. In his new role, Cohen will report to Director of Industry Relations & Communications, Rebecca Webster.

Michael Mackie has been promoted to Director, Repertoire and Client Services and Nigel Barylewicz is promoted to Assistant Manager, Repertoire and Client Services. In their new roles, Mackie and Barylewicz will oversee day-to-day repertoire processes as well as relationships with clients and international partners.

Lauren Ali is promoted to the newly created role of Associate Director, Licensee Management (Broadcast|Digital) and Operational Support and will lead the CMMRRA’s Licensee Management team.

Vicki Bonomo will join Ali’s team as a Licensee Relations Liaison and will support day-to-day operations.

Laurie Gelbloom has been named General Counsel and Andrew Hunter is promoted to Manager, Legal and Business Affairs, while Sacha Isaacksz joins the team as licensing and legal consultant.

Sandra Nettleton is promoted to Senior Director, Licensing and Distribution Operations and will focus on system itegration and data collection and integrity.

“CMRRA is the market leader in reproduction rights licensing and administration in Canada and has been for over 40 years. Our people are our greatest asset. These promotions and hires are a demonstration of our commitment to our employees’ depth of knowledge and our passion for getting rights holders paid efficiently and consistently, without delay. I’m immensely proud of the team we have and believe that these enhancements to the team structure provide CMRRA with a solid foundation.” said Paul Shaver, CMRRA President.