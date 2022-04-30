Another Day … Another Arrest … Another Lawsuit for Rapper DaBaby

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Another day, another arrest, another lawsuit for rapper and legal darling, DaBaby, born Jonathan Kirk.

According to reports, DaBaby, and property manager, Gary Pagar entered into a week-long rental agreement for DaBaby to rent out a Los Angeles mansion in December 2021. In that agreement, DaBaby agreed to keep the number of guests to no more than 12 people.

Pagar received complaints that the rapper had more than 12 people in attendance at the mansion on any given day, so Pagar arrived at the property on December 2nd to assess the situation.

Once he arrived, Pagar said he found no less than 40 people outside the house in the middle of shooting what appeared to be a music video. Pagar tried to mitigate the situation while speaking with DaBaby but instead was shoved to the ground by a member of the rapper’s entourage, which was caught on video and obtained by TMZ.

The lawsuit, which alleges felony battery charges stemming from serious injuries suffered, was filed in February. According to the suit, the rapper got out of his car and chased Pagar into the rental property, told him not to call the cops, and then sucker-punched him in the face, NY Daily News reports. In the complaint, Kirk, 29, then fled the scene with his guests, leaving Pagar bloody and missing a tooth.

Regardless, Stunna 4 Vegas, an artist signed to DaBaby’s label, released the “Play U Lay” music video on December 5. The music video also features reality star turned douchebag turned “boxer” turned nobody – Jake Paul. The video’s director is none other than DaBaby.

The hits keep coming as a resurfaced video shows he fatally shot an 18-year-old in a North Carolina Walmart in 2018. Initially, the rapper claimed self-defense, but the video may tell a different story.

Brandon Bills, brother to Dababy’s baby mama (Danileigh), is pressing charges against him after the rapper attacked him at a bowling alley in North Carolina in February. DaBaby is now banned from said bowling alley, and law enforcement is investigating.

Another video hit the internet in early April, which shows DaBaby swinging on one of his own artists named Wisdom. Soon after, the “swinging” video lost steam once he made the news by shooting a home intruder.

DaBaby was involved in another physical altercation, this time with his own artist 😳‼️

pic.twitter.com/WXSBxNT5Zl — RapTV (@Rap) April 23, 2022

The “Suge” rapper shot the intruder in the leg. In the six-minute 911 call released by the Iredell County Emergency Communications, DaBaby said, “I shot him in the leg.” “Ok, and why did you do that?” the dispatcher asked. “He’s trespassing on my property … I don’t know what he’s here for. What he’s here to take, what he’s here to do … He’s neutralized until you guys get here.”

DaBaby is set to have a lot of snuggle time with some upcoming court judges.