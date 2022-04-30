Jaxsta Promotes Beth Appleton to Chief Executive Officer

SYDNEY, NSW (CelebrityAccess) – Australian music credit database company Jaxsta, Ltd. announced the promotion of Beth Appleton as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately.

Jaxsta Founder and former CEO Jacqui Louez-Schoorl will continue in the role of Founder and will be responsible for developing establishing and new music industry relationships.

Appleton first joined Jaxsta in July 2021 as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Before joining Jaxta, Appleton most recently toiled as General Manager and Senior Vice President Marketing Australasia at Warner Music Australia, overseeing campaigns for artists like Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, and Bruno Mars.

Still, she’s also held senior marketing roles at Warner Music Group and Universal Music in the UK and as Head of Digital and Business Development at V2 Music in the UK.

As CEO, Appleton will develop and drive Jaxsta’s ongoing marketing strategy to return to a paid subscription service on July 27 with Jaxsta Pro.

In September 2020, Songtradr invested approximately USD 1.03m in Jaxsta and signed a five-year exclusive commercial agreement with a revenue share arrangement.