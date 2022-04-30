Past Pop Princess Mandy Moore Releases New Single ‘Four Moons’ – Just Ahead of 2022 Summer Tour

(CelebrityAccess) – 2000s pop princess Mandy Moore released her latest single and music video for “Four Moons” from her not yet released album, In Real Life.

In March of this year, Moore dropped the first single and video, “In Real Life.” In the video, Moore calls on some celebrity friends to celebrate what real life looks like with appearances by Amanda Kloots and Karamo Brown, Christian and Wilmer Valderrama, Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma, and her This is Us co-stars.

For “Four Moons,” Moore once again invites you into her home as she shares special moments with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith of the band Dawes, and their son, Gus.

The acoustic “Four Moons” is filled with harmonies, while Moore paints a portrait of her life with her husband, proclaiming her love and affection in the lyrics: “I want to hold your hand/A little too much/Step on your toes/Pull you in close/Never really close enough.”

Moore shares, “It’s about caring about someone so much and trying to savor every moment before it slips away to the next—things like our first Christmas together, or a meal we cooked that came out so wrong we just had to laugh about it. It’s asking, ‘Where did all the days go? When did everything start to feel like it was on fast-forward?’, and just wanting to squeeze him and our life together as tight as I can and not let go.”

Throughout the album, Moore infuses her lyrics with unguarded humanity that’s tied to her philosophy as a songwriter. “To me, it’s all about staying open, staying aware, staying sensitive and empathetic to the people around me,” she says.

Moore is set to kick off her “In Real Life” tour at Atlanta’s Variety Playhouse on June 10th.

IN REAL LIFE TRACKLIST

1. In Real Life

2. Heartlands

3. Little Dreams

4. Just Maybe

5. Living In The In-Between

6. In Other Words

7. Four Moons

8. Little Victories

9. Heavy Lifting

10. Brand New Nowhere

11. Every Light

MANDY MOORE 2022 TOUR DATES

Friday, June 10 – Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, GA

Saturday, June 11 – The Charleston Music Hall – Charleston, SC

Sunday, June 12 – The Carolina Theatre of Durham – Durham, NC

Tuesday, June 14 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC

Wednesday, June 15 – Webster Hall – New York, NY

Friday, June 17 – The Lawn of the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg – Williamsburg, VA

Saturday, June 18 – Music Box at the Borgata – Atlantic City, NJ

Sunday, June 19 – Royale – Boston, MA

Tuesday, June 21 – The Ridgefield Playhouse – Ridgefield, CT

Wednesday, June 22 – The Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, ON, Canada

Thursday, June 23 – Roxian Theatre – McKees Rocks, PA

Saturday, June 25 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

Wednesday, July 06 – AT&T Performing Arts Center – Dallas, TX

Thursday, July 07 – The Heights Theater – Houston, TX

Friday, July 08 – The Paramount Theatre – Austin, TX

Sunday, July 10 – Uptown Theater – Kansas City, MO

Monday, July 11- The Vic Theatre – Chicago, IL

Tuesday, July 12 – First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN

Thursday, July 14 – The Gothic Theatre – Englewood, CO

Friday, July 15 – The Depot – Salt Lake City, UT

Sunday, July 17 – The Showbox – Seattle, WA

Monday, July 18 – Aladdin Theater – Portland, OR

Wednesday, July 20 – The Fillmore – San Francisco, CA

Thursday, July 21 – Belly Up – Solana Beach, CA

Friday, July 22 – The Fonda Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

Sunday, July 24 – Newport Folk Festival – Newport, RI