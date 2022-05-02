Barenaked Ladies To Release Tracks From Their Sold-Out Show At Royal Albert Hall

(CelebrityAccess) — As the Canadian rock icons Barenaked Ladies ramp up for their forthcoming “Last Summer on Earth” tour, the band announced plans to release multiple tracks recorded live at their recent sold-out Royal Albert Hall show in London for fans.
The tracks will be the first live versions of songs from the multi-platinum band’s latest album, ‘Detour de Force’ and will be accompanied by additional video content, a contest component, and a bonus track.
The new tracks will be released to digital service providers on May 6th along with a “Good Life” ‘cam-jam’ available the next day (including Ed Robertson’s intro about the humanitarian work of José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen).
The new material will come about a month before the Barenaked Ladies hit the road for a tour of North America, starting on June 3rd at St. Augustine Amphitheatre in Florida, and wrapping on July 21st at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto.
The album debuted last July.
“Last Summer on Earth” Tour Dates:
June 3: St.Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre
June 4: Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
June 5: Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 7: Irving, TX- The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
June 9: Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
June 10: Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
June 11: Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre
June 13: Saratoga, CA – Mountain Winery
June 15: Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheatre
June 16: Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park Amphitheatre
June 17: Troutdale, OR – Edgefield – SOLD OUT
June 18: Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Resort & Casino
June 20: Salt Lake City, UT – Red Butte Garden – Just Announced – On sale TODAY
June 21: Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – SOLD OUT
June 23: Milwaukee, WI – SummerFest (BNL only, not a LSOE show)
June 24: Council Bluffs, IA – Stir Concert Cove at Harrah’s Council Bluffs
June 25: Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino, Mystic Showroom – SOLD OUT
June 27: Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre
June 28: Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field – Just Announced – On Sale April 15
June 29: Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
July 1: Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
July 2: Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
July 3: Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 5: Lewiston, NY – Artpark Amphitheatre – SOLD OUT
July 6: New York, NY – Central Park Summerstage
July 8: Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 9: Uncasville, CA – Mohegan Sun Arena
July 10: Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion
July 12: Philadelphia, PA – The Met
July 13: Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion
July 15: Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum
July 16: Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheatre
July 17: Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap – SOLD OUT
July 19: Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center at The Heights
July 20: Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend
July 21: Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage