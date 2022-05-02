Barenaked Ladies To Release Tracks From Their Sold-Out Show At Royal Albert Hall

(CelebrityAccess) — As the Canadian rock icons Barenaked Ladies ramp up for their forthcoming “Last Summer on Earth” tour, the band announced plans to release multiple tracks recorded live at their recent sold-out Royal Albert Hall show in London for fans.

The tracks will be the first live versions of songs from the multi-platinum band’s latest album, ‘Detour de Force’ and will be accompanied by additional video content, a contest component, and a bonus track.

The new tracks will be released to digital service providers on May 6th along with a “Good Life” ‘cam-jam’ available the next day (including Ed Robertson’s intro about the humanitarian work of José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen).

The new material will come about a month before the Barenaked Ladies hit the road for a tour of North America, starting on June 3rd at St. Augustine Amphitheatre in Florida, and wrapping on July 21st at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto.

The album debuted last July.

“Last Summer on Earth” Tour Dates:

June 3: St.Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

June 4: Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

June 5: Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 7: Irving, TX- The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

June 9: Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

June 10: Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

June 11: Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

June 13: Saratoga, CA – Mountain Winery

June 15: Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheatre

June 16: Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park Amphitheatre

June 17: Troutdale, OR – Edgefield – SOLD OUT

June 18: Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Resort & Casino

June 20: Salt Lake City, UT – Red Butte Garden – Just Announced – On sale TODAY

June 21: Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – SOLD OUT

June 23: Milwaukee, WI – SummerFest (BNL only, not a LSOE show)

June 24: Council Bluffs, IA – Stir Concert Cove at Harrah’s Council Bluffs

June 25: Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino, Mystic Showroom – SOLD OUT

June 27: Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

June 28: Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field – Just Announced – On Sale April 15

June 29: Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

July 1: Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

July 2: Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

July 3: Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 5: Lewiston, NY – Artpark Amphitheatre – SOLD OUT

July 6: New York, NY – Central Park Summerstage

July 8: Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 9: Uncasville, CA – Mohegan Sun Arena

July 10: Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

July 12: Philadelphia, PA – The Met

July 13: Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

July 15: Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum

July 16: Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheatre

July 17: Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap – SOLD OUT

July 19: Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center at The Heights

July 20: Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend

July 21: Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage