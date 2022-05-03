Bruno Mars to Open New MGM Music Hall at Fenway

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) – Live Nation announced today that fourteen-time GRAMMY Award winner and thirty-time GRAMMY Award nominee Bruno Mars will open the new 5,000-seat MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, MA, with a three-night engagement on Wednesday, September 7, Friday, September 9, and Sunday, September 11.

The multi-talented singer, songwriter, producer, and musician has sold over 200 million singles worldwide. The two-time Super Bowl halftime performer has had more No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 than any other male artist this decade, extending his lead over Drake, Eminem, The Weeknd, and Justin Bieber.

Located at the intersection of Lansdowne and Ipswich Streets, adjacent to the legendary home of the Boston Red Sox, the MGM Music Hall at Fenway is the new, state-of-the-art, multi-purpose performing arts center occupying four levels.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, May 6th at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.