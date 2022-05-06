Good-Bye Mr. Treeger – Friends Actor Mike Hagerty Dead at 67

(CelebrityAccess) – Chicagoan Mike Hagerty, best known for playing loveable superintendent, and Joey Tribbiani’s dance partner, Mr. Treeger on the TV hit show FRIENDS, passed away Friday (May 6) at the age of 67. His passing was confirmed by TV daughter and Somebody, Somewhere co-star Bridget Everett via Instagram. His cause of death has not been released.

HBO released a statement: “We are very saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Mike Hagerty. A member of the HBO family for many years, his most recent role as Bridget Everett’s father in Somebody Somewhere showed his special talent for bringing heart to a performance. Mike was a joy to work with and brought warmth and kindness to all who knew him. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Hagerty, a long-time character actor, became a household name after being cast as Mr. Treeger on FRIENDS in 1995, where he stayed until 2001. In addition to his stint at FRIENDS, he played Captain McGinley on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, played Rudy, the owner of a downtown vintage clothing store on Seinfeld, and joined the cast of HBO’s Somebody, Somewhere in 2022 as father Ed Miller.

Hagerty is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn; his sister, Mary Ann Hagerty; her wife, Kathleen O’Rourke; and their daughter Meg.