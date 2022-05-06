Veva Sound and SoundExchange Announce Royalty Payment Partnership

WASHINGTON (CelebrityAccess) – SoundExchange, a music tech organization powering the future of music, and VEVA Sound announced a data partnership on Thursday (May 5) designed to increase royalty’s accuracy and efficiency. The partnership uses the latest cloud-based technology and makes it easier for SoundExchange creators to receive the entitled royalties.

VEVA Collect, built by VEVA Sound, is an audio file-sharing, credits, and metadata platform that collects creator credits with all associated audio. Everyone who works on a recording is fairly compensated. VEVA Collect automatically allows users to export files with their contributor credits to SoundExchange, which can then use the data to create performer lineups for any recording.

“SoundExchange is committed to ensuring creators are compensated fairly for their work. By integrating this metadata into our systems, we can augment our already best-in-class data platform to pay creators better when their recordings are used,” said Michael Huppe, president, and CEO of SoundExchange. “We look forward to working with VEVA Sound to increase the accuracy of our creator credits and build a fairer, simpler, and more efficient music industry.”

SoundExchange, the only organization designated by the US government to administer the sound recording license, is a critical source of revenue for music creators, collecting and distributing digital performance royalties on behalf of more than 570,000 music creators. SoundExchange has distributed more than $9 billion in digital royalties directly to music creators, including $235 million during the first quarter of 2022.