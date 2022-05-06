Harry Styles Announces ‘Love on Tour’ Residencies in Five Cities

(CelebrityAccess) On Thursday (May 5), Harry Styles announcedHarry Styles announced on Thursday (May 5) the 32-dates for his “Love on Tour” outing, supporting his new album Harry’s House, to be released on May 20. The former One Directioner will play residencies in five cities, nestled among the other dates of the tour.

The 10-show New York City residency begins August 28 with Blood Orange as special guests. In Los Angeles, Styles will play ten shows with special guest Ben Harper beginning Halloween night.

Styles then moves north to Toronto for a two-night stint with opener Madi Diaz, five nights in Austin with opener Gabriels, and five nights in Chicago with support from Jessie Ware.

Previously, Styles announced two unique “One Night Only” shows on the date of the album’s release at UBS Arena in Long Island (May 20) and O2 Academy – Brixton (May 24).

A Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale begins Wednesday, May 25th – fans can register for an access code now through May 19. Public on-sale follows Thursday, May 26.

Harry Styles 2022 Tour Dates:

05/20 – Belmont, NY @ UBS Arena

06/11 – Glasgow, UK @ Ibrox Stadium %

06/15 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford %

06/16 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford %

06/18 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium %

06/19 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium %

06/22 – Dublin, IE @ Aviva Stadium &

06/26 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion $

06/29 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 Arena $

07/01 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena $

07/03 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

07/05 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena $

07/07 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis $

07/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome $

07/11 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle $

07/13 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Arena $

07/15 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena $

07/16 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle $

07/18 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena $

07/20 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena $

07/22 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena $

07/25 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena $

07/26 – Turin, IT @ Pala Alpitour $

07/29 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink Center $

07/31 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena $

08/15 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^

08/16 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^

08/28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

09/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

09/02 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

09/03 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

09/07 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

09/08 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

09/10 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

09/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

09/15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

09/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

09/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ~

09/26 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ~

09/28 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ~

09/29 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ~

10/02 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ~

10/06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center #

10/08 – Chicago, IL @ United Center #

10/09 – Chicago, IL @ United Center #

10/13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center #

10/14 – Chicago, IL @ United Center #

10/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum +

11/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum +

11/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum +

11/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum +

11/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum +

11/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum +

11/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum +

11/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum +

11/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum +

11/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum +

% Mitski

& Arlo Parks

$ Wolf Alice

^ Madi Diaz

* Blood Orange

~ Gabriels

# Jessie Ware

+ Ben Harper