Brantley Gilbert and Jelly Roll Join Forces for the “Sons of the Dirty South” Summer Tour

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – While enjoying some Jack on the back of a Chevy truck one fine day, two Country music stars decided they wanted to drink beer and Jack on the road … together. (Ok, maybe that isn’t exactly how it happened.) Country rockers Brantley Gilbert and Jelly Roll have announced a five-date trek in the South with opener Pillbox Patti.

Gilbert’s recent release Rolex On A Redneck marked the first collaboration with longtime friend Jason Aldean. The song encompasses both Gilbert and Brantley Gilbert (BG Nation) possess. The song, penned while on a writer’s retreat in Texas, Gilbert has been preparing new music to be delivered later this year.

With the release of 2021’s Ballads of the Broken, genre-bending singer/songwriter/rapper Jelly Roll saw his career soar, as lead single “Save Me” became RIAA Gold-certified and hit 100 million views on YouTube. This week, the Nashville native’s latest single, “Son of a Sinner,” broke into the top 30 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

The tour kicks off June 30 in Jacksonville, Fla. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.com.

Son of the Dirty South Summer Tour 2022 Dates

June 30 Daily’s Place Jacksonville, Fla.

July 1 Aaron Bessant Amphitheater Panama City Beach, Fla.

Aug. 25 Brookshire Grocery Arena Bossier City, La.

Aug. 26 BancorpSouth Arena Tupelo, Miss.

Aug. 27 Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, Miss.