Australia’s Music SA Names Christine Schloithe as Chief Executive Officer

AUSTRALIA (CelebrityAccess) – Music SA has appointed Christine Schloithe as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective Monday (May 23). Schloithe will work alongside Music SA Chair John Glenn, its board, and staff to curate a new “strategic plan and road map for the next years,” reads the Music SA statement.

Schloithe will be helping build, activate, and strengthen contemporary music “within the context of COVID and looking forward to the future of South Australian music,” reads the statement.

Schloithe has an extensive background in organizational management, arts, and cultural programming, producing, touring, festival management, and stakeholder engagement. She brings to the role experience in performing arts, music, festivals and major events, cultural heritage, and post-graduate qualifications in cultural tourism, most recently serving as a senior advisor, arts policy, and programs for the Department of Premier and Cabinet.

Schloithe’s hire comes on the heals of Music SA losing chair Anne Wiberg and general manager Kim Roberts. Earlier in the year, Music SA named Glenn as chair – music professional with a 30-year background within music, the arts, government, and not-for-profits.

“Christine is an outstanding appointment for us as our new CEO and will bring together a fresh and united Board and an invigorated office working with a new state government to rejuvenate the Live Music Industry that has been traumatized by the pandemic,” Glenn notes.

The statement adds that the organization will shortly announce additional appointments to the board.