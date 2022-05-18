Grammy Award Winning Musician Aaron Raitiere Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut With Special Guests Anderson East, The Oak Ridge Boys, and Bob Weir

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – In celebration of his debut album, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter and musician Aaron Raitiere made his Grand Ole Opry debut with special guests, The Oak Ridge Boys, Anderson East, and Bob Weir.

Raitiere’s hotly-anticipated debut album, Single Wide Dreamer (produced by Anderson East and Miranda Lambert), dropped to widespread critical acclaim. Getting in front of the mic has been a dream for Raitiere, who is already known for his extensive behind-the-scenes career as a Grammy Award-winning songwriter.

Raitiere held a special release party and art show earlier this month at East Nashville’s LabCanna East. The event featured a performance by Raitiere and his own artwork, of which numerous pieces were sold during the show. The collection will remain on display at LabCanna East throughout May.

Initially started four years ago, the album began when Raitiere gave Lambert and East a collection of songs, allowing them to curate the tracklist, suggest arrangements and add guest vocals. The result features friends and collaborators, including Bob Weir, Natalie Hemby, Ashley Monroe, Robert Randolph, and Foy Vance. These twelve tracks exemplify Raitiere’s writing – reflective, sometimes irreverent, but always inspired by his own experiences.

Raised in Danville, KY, Raitiere is one of Nashville’s most influential songwriters, with cuts by Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Anderson East, The Oak Ridge Boys, Midland, Shooter Jennings, and many more. Raitiere also wrote A Star Is Born’s “I’ll Never Love Again,” which won Best Song Written for Visual Media at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards.

SINGLE WIDE DREAMER TRACKLIST

1. Single Wide Dreamer

2. Everybody Else

3. For The Birds

4. Cold Soup

5. At Least We Don’t Have Any Kids

6. Dear Darlin’

7. Your Daddy Hates Me

8. Worst I Ever Had

9. Can’t Rain All The Time

10. Tell Me Something True

11. You’re Crazy

12. Time Will Fly