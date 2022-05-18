Music Trio Above & Beyond Launch Reflections Label for Ambient Music

(CelebrityAccess) – Electronic music trio Above & Beyond has launched Reflections, the third label under the Anjuna umbrella alongside Anjunabeats and Anjunadeep. The Grammy-nominated group founded the Anjuna company in 2000.

Per MW, Reflections was created as an imprint to release their ambient and downtempo music. The name for the label is taken from the title of a track on Flow State – Above & Beyond’s 2019 album, which has amassed 300 million streams. The imprint’s focus is to tap into the downtempo music trend on DSPs that gained popularity during quarantine.

“The third Anjuna record label is our new downtempo and ambient imprint called Reflections, and we are delighted to share it with you. Reflections is born from all those moments in between the dance floors – the mornings after, the nights apart, the journeys shared along the way. Those moments of Reflection.” – Above & Beyond

Acknowledging the discussion of wellness and mental health and the part music can play, Reflections’ label manager Penny Longstaff added: “Alongside the music, we’ll be releasing, a lot of which will be conducive to sleeping, relaxing, and focusing. We’re also launching a host of curated mood-based mixes. That opens up so many new avenues of who we can reach with the music.”

Reflections is working with acts including Northling, Jessie Marcella, and Lyndsie Alguire. Yotto’s record, Erased Dreams, will be the first release on the Reflections label.