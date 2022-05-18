Music Canada and Music Publishers Canada Introduce New Songwriting and Music Publishing Award

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – Music Publishers Canada and Music Canada have announced a new Songwriting and Music Publishing Award. The award celebrates songwriters’ and music publishers’ contributions to officially certified Canadian Gold and Platinum recordings.

“Songwriters and music publishers have always played a vital role in the creation of Canadian songs that are heard daily on the radio, on streaming services, in video games, and on film and television productions seen around the world. We are proud to now have an award that specifically recognizes and celebrates the contributions of songwriters and music publishers to Gold and Platinum-certified songs,” said Margaret McGuffin, CEO of Music Publishers Canada.

The first award was presented during JUNO Week to Serena Ryder to recognize her songwriting contributions to her Platinum-certified song “Weak In The Knees.” The award was presented by ArtHaus Music and Music Publishers Canada ahead of Ryder’s performance at the JUNO Songwriters’ Circle.

Soran and his music publisher, Editorial Avenue, were recognized virtually with a plaque for their contributions to Johnny Orlando’s “Everybody Wants You,” a certified Gold Single.

“As both a publisher and songwriter, I am very excited to see the launch of an award that recognizes the impact of both of these roles on creating songs that resonate with music fans,” said Vincent Degiorgio, President of CYMBA Music Publishing and Chair of the Music Publishers Canada Board of Directors.

Music Publishers Canada members who hold publishing rights to songs in a Gold/Platinum-certified recording are now eligible to order the new Award plaque for themselves, their sub-publishing partners, and the credited songwriters they represent in Canada.