Sammy Rae & The Friends, Tré Burt, Canadian Brass Among The Performers Announced For The 2022 Liberia Awards

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) revealed the lineup for the 2022 edition of the annual Libera Awards Presented by Merlin.

Billed as the largest awards show for the independent music community, the Libera Award will take place as a dual event this year, with an in-person, ticketed awards gala held at Webster Hall in New York City, and a free to watch live stream of consumer-facing awards and live performances.

DJ, producer, and rapper Madlib will be honored with the 2022 Independent Icon Award, recognizing his contributions to hip-hop as one of the most prolific producers in the history of the genre. Madlib will also serve as the DJ for the Liberia Awards official afterparty.

Artists lined up for perform at the Liberia Awards this year include the 7-piece rock and funk band, Sammy Rae & The Friends; folk artist Tré Burt; five piece brass ensemble Canadian Brass; and Brooklyn-based pop R&B singer-songwriter Adrian Daniel.

Additional performers will be announced in the lead-up the Liberia Awards, which are slated to take place on June 16th.