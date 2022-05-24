Michael Rapino Appears on a Special Podcast Episode of Live From the Compound

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Live Nation Entertainment originally started as SFX Entertainment in 1996, launched by entrepreneur Robert F.X. Sillerman. SFX was sold in 2000 to Clear Channel, becoming Clear Channel Entertainment, which then became Live Nation.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, the company has been led by Chief Executive Officer / President Michael Rapino since its inception in 2005.

Rapino sat down with Josh Brown (CEO, Ritholtz Wealth Management) and Michael Batnick (CFA / Director of Research, Ritholtz Wealth Management) and podcast co-creators for a special podcast episode of Live from the Compound on Monday (May 23). They touch on the current state of live entertainment, what’s currently happening in the concert business, and what both fans and artists expect as they and the country return to the live show experience. Check it out below.