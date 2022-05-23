SiriusXM Signs Conan O’Brien, Acquires His Podcast Network

(CelebrityAccess) — Satellite broadcaster and music streamer SiriusXM announced it has acquired Team Coco, the podcasting network launched by comedian and former late night host Conan O’Brien.

The deal includes the critically acclaimed hit podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, and other assets of the digital media business, as well as the organization’s creative staff who will continue to produce content following the closure of the deal.

As part of the agreement, Conan has signed a five-year talent agreement with SiriusXM that will see him continue as host of his namesake podcast. O’Brien will also collaborate with SiriusXM to develop new fulltime original Team Coco comedy channel for the satellite broadcaster.

Additionally, SiriusXM will distribute select video from Conan’s podcast as well as from the archives of his long-running late night show on TBS, live events, and merchandise from the Team Coco brands.

“When I started in television my ultimate goal was to work my way up to radio,” said Conan O’Brien. “This new deal with SiriusXM builds on the great relationship that began several years ago with a team that is the standout in their field.”

“We are thrilled that Conan remains committed to producing his incredibly successful podcast and will now expand his role into executive producing an exclusive Team Coco radio channel for SiriusXM,” said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer of SiriusXM. “Conan has built an amazing brand and organization at Team Coco with a proven track record of finding and launching compelling and addictive podcasts. We look forward to continuing to grow the Team Coco brand.”

Team Coco podcasts will continue to be available on Stitcher, the SXM App, Pandora, and major podcast listening platforms.