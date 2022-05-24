Sixthman, Crush Music and Train Announce New Cruise – ‘Sail Across the Sun’ With G. Love, Lisa Loeb, Fitz & the Tantrums, and More

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) – Crush Music, Sixthman, and Grammy award-winning band Train present the Sail Across the Sun cruise. The family-friendly cruise sets sail in February (17 – 23), 2023, from Miami to Puerto Plata, DR, on the Norwegian Pearl.

The cruise lineup includes three sets from Train along with Fitz & the Tantrums, G. Love & Special Sauce, Travie McCoy (Gym Class Heroes), Lisa Loeb, Delta Rae, The Dan Band, Yacht Rock Revue, Of Good Nature, and many more. Additional acts include comedian NickSwardson, illustrative tattoo artist Craig Beasley, Yoga instructor Natalie Lobeck and award-winning winemaker James Foster will also be onboard. There will be a special kids-only cooking class and “The Not So Newlywed Game” hosted by Train frontman Pat Monahan and his wife, Amber.

You can sign up for the pre-sale at Sailacrossthesun.com. All bookings will receive an exclusive photo with their cabinmates and Train.