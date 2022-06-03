Warner Music Group Owned Spinnin’ Records is in Midst of Marketing Restructure – Names Susanne Hazendonk as VP of Marketing and Turns Focus to WEB3 and NFTs

HILVERSUM, NETHERLANDS (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Music Group (WMG) – owned electronic dance music label Spinnin’ Records is restructuring its marketing department, naming Susanne Hazendonk as Spinnin’ Records’ VP of Marketing.

Spinnin’ also announced via press release that it is increasing its investment in Web3 and NFT business development, led by the launch of Tiësto’s first NFT project and other activities.

The label says that restructuring its marketing department and “highlighting Web3 and NFTs as key spaces for the company” is “part of wider efforts to remain ahead of the industry’s curve.”

Hazendonk will oversee the merging of the existing separate brand and recording marketing teams in what Spinnin’ says is a move to “provide even more cohesive, creative and confident marketing strategies moving forward.”

Reporting to Hazendonk will be Clyde Davis, Head of Digital, Julian Vicari, Head of Marketing and Socials; Jeroen Linnenbank, Head of Promo and Lesley Quist, Head of Creative.

Earlier this year, Spinnin’ Records expanded its presence with several hires in the United States, United Kingdom, and China.

Ranya Khoury was appointed US Streaming Manager at Spinnin. In the UK, Jack Guppy joined the company as a Data Analyst, and Tom Smart was named Marketing Specialist/Project Manager.

Spinnin’ also increased its presence in China by hiring Sivan Liu as an International Marketing Specialist/Project Manager and Crystal Du as International Marketing Manager.

Roger de Graaf, CEO of Spinnin’ Records, said: “Flexibility is key in today’s music industry. By restructuring the focus of Spinnin’ Records’ collective efforts, I’m confident that we will be able to keep up with and continue to predict trends in the global music scene— offering our artists the best experience, service, marketing, and promotion along the way.”