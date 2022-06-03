Russian DJ Nina Kraviz Dropped from Three Music Festivals Over Pro-Putin Sentiment

(CelebrityAccess) – Earlier this month, Rotterdam company Clone Distribution severed its ties with Trip Recordings (DJ Nina Kraviz’s label), citing “different views on ethical and moral matters.” Last week a group calling themselves “Ukrainians of Metro Detroit” began a change.org petition calling for the Russian DJ to removed from Movement.

Now, Russian DJ Nina Kraviz will no longer be playing at three music festivals this summer, according to their announcements. PollerWiesen in Dortmund, The Crave in The Hague, and Movement Detroit have all issued statements via social media announcing the removal of the Russian DJ from the lineup.

The social media posts in question include a 2014 photo showing Kraviz posing with a cardboard cutout of Russian President Vladimir Putin holding a rifle with a flower in the barrel. Then, in 2016, she posted a meme of Putin at a rave with the caption, “don’t underestimate a Russki.” These posts were done prior to Russia invading Ukraine, but the posts are still there. Kraviz has come under fire recently due to her silence on the issue. The festival announcements come a day after Kraviz posted on social media a post defending her quiet on Russia invading Ukraine.

“I am a musician and was never involved in supporting the politicians or political parties, I am not planning to do it in the future,” Kraviz said in part of the statement. “I don’t understand politics or the social processes it creates. So I don’t think it is right to talk about it on social media.”

PollerWiesen posted on Instagram that “this decision was made by us following a process of open dialogue with all parties involved.”

The Crave wrote: “After long and intensive discussions both internally and externally we have decided that Nina Kraviz will not play The Crave Festival 2022.”

Except for sharing a video of a handwritten message with the word “peace” written in Russian in February, Kraviz has not talked publicly on the Russian/Ukrainian war. But she has since done so, writing on Instagram that it’s “appalling what my country’s relations with Ukraine have become”.

Ukrainian DJ Nastia, who is also scheduled to perform at Movement, told TIME she told festival organizers she wanted to withdraw from the event and all other festivals that featured Russian artists who haven’t made a statement about the war in Ukraine.