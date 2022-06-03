Anita Baker Confirms North American Tour Following Her In Demand Vegas Residency

(CelebrityAccess) – Anita Baker, the self-proclaimed “Queen of Quiet Storm,” took to her Twitter account Tuesday (April 26), revealing that Live Nation and AEG are in a “bidding war” to secure her for a potential summer tour. Live Nation won as that summer tour was confirmed Thursday (June 2).

The announcement follows her sold-out limited engagement at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, where fans and attendees have been giving her nothing but “Sweet Love.” The Vegas residency (sold out in under 4 hours) began on May 20th and ends Friday (June 4). The residency has only increased the demand for her to tour.

While performing at The Rapture Room, Baker made the unexpected announcement she’ll be hitting the road come summer.

“We don’t know what to call the tour just yet. We’re going to finish our lovely run here, and then we’re going to start with Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit, MI … 17 cities across the country.”

Thank you, to Our Friends @LiveNation for taking me Home♥️ This is Official🥳 https://t.co/Mbe9avocv7 — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 1, 2022

Other cities set to host Baker have not been confirmed or announced as of press time.