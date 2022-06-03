The Rolling Stones Play 'Out Of Time' Live For the First Time ... Well, Ever

MADRID, SPAIN (CelebrityAccess) – The Rolling Stones kicked off their Sixty Tour (honoring their 60th anniversary) Wednesday night (June 1), and to celebrate they played “Out of Time” live for the first time ever. The song appeared on their 1966 album, Aftermath. You can watch fan-filmed footage of the performance below.

The rest of the setlist included a myriad of hits and fan favorites, plus two songs with Keith Richards on lead vocals: “Happy” from 1972’s Exile on Main St. and “Slipping Away” from 1989’s Steel Wheels. They also celebrated guitarist Ronnie Wood’s 75th birthday, with Mick Jagger leading a Happy Birthday fan sing-a-long after Wood was doused with confetti.

The Stones continued to tour in 2021 after the death of drummer Charlie Watts, though this was their first European appearance since then. For the Sixty Tour, they are again joined by Watts’ replacement, Steve Jordan. They commemorated Watts and their love for him during a performance of ”Street Fighting Man.”

“It’ll be interesting to find out the dynamics now that Steve’s in the band,” Richards said on CBS Sunday Morning earlier this year when he revealed the band was at work on some new material.

“In the show, when we come to the front and bow at the end, there’s no Charlie,” Jagger said to The Times. “He’d always be the last one down. I’d go, ‘Come on, what have you got to do?’ He’d be fiddling with his sticks because he always had to have them in a row before he’d get off the seat.”

The Rolling Stones are scheduled to perform at London’s Hyde Park — in June and July. They will wrap the tour on July 31 in Stockholm, Sweden.