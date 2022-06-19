   JOIN LOGIN

Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

City Winery NYC
City Winery New York's main stage. (Courtesy: City Winery/Adam Pass)
Artist News Breaking News Industry News Touring News Venue News

‘This Is Us’ Actress Chrissy Metz Announces Seven-Stop ‘Live at City Winery Tour’

Posted on by Stacy Simons Santos  Contact Me
9 0

WASHINGTON, DC (CelebrityAccess) -EMI Nashville recording artist and actress Chrissy Metz is set to launch her Chrissy Metz Live at City Winery tour, a seven-city stint kicking off August 9 in Washington, DC.Chrissy Metz Announces LIVE AT CITY WINERY Concert Tour

The intimate setting of City Winery venues provides the perfect atmosphere for Metz’s easy-going, quite humorous presence and prolific storytelling to match her relatable music, from the emotional “Actress” to the empowering “Girl Go” and more.

The award-winning actress will visit Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, and more and wrap the tour in Nashville on September 1. Tickets for these shows are now on sale.

Metz is best known for her role as Kate Pearson on NBC’s This Is Us; when Metz isn’t on a TV or film set, she spends much of her time in Nashville writing and recording new music, revealing that music will always be her “first love.”

“Chrissy Metz Live At City Winery” Tour Dates:
August 9 – Washington, D.C.
August 11 – Philadelphia, Pa.
August 13 – New York, N.Y.
August 14 – Boston, Mass.
August 30 – Chicago, Ill.
August 31 – Atlanta, Ga.
September 1 – Nashville, Tenn.

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post