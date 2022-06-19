‘This Is Us’ Actress Chrissy Metz Announces Seven-Stop ‘Live at City Winery Tour’

WASHINGTON, DC (CelebrityAccess) -EMI Nashville recording artist and actress Chrissy Metz is set to launch her Chrissy Metz Live at City Winery tour, a seven-city stint kicking off August 9 in Washington, DC.

The intimate setting of City Winery venues provides the perfect atmosphere for Metz’s easy-going, quite humorous presence and prolific storytelling to match her relatable music, from the emotional “Actress” to the empowering “Girl Go” and more.

The award-winning actress will visit Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, and more and wrap the tour in Nashville on September 1. Tickets for these shows are now on sale.

Metz is best known for her role as Kate Pearson on NBC’s This Is Us; when Metz isn’t on a TV or film set, she spends much of her time in Nashville writing and recording new music, revealing that music will always be her “first love.”

“Chrissy Metz Live At City Winery” Tour Dates:

August 9 – Washington, D.C.

August 11 – Philadelphia, Pa.

August 13 – New York, N.Y.

August 14 – Boston, Mass.

August 30 – Chicago, Ill.

August 31 – Atlanta, Ga.

September 1 – Nashville, Tenn.