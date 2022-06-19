TN Secretary of State Tre Hargett Arrested for DUI After Leaving Bonnaroo Festival

MANCHESTER, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett (53) was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) on Friday night (June 17) after leaving the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee.

Hargett served ten years in the General Assembly before overseeing the Tennessee Regulatory Authority (TRA). According to the secretary of state’s website, he was elected by the General Assembly to serve as secretary of state in 2009 and re-elected in 2013, 2017, and 2021. Hargett is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Department of State with oversight of more than 300 employees.

“On Friday night after leaving the Bonnaroo Music Festival, I was stopped by the Tullahoma Police Department and subsequently arrested for DUI,” Hargett said in an emailed statement to CNN. “Driving Under the Influence is a serious matter, and I regret the circumstances that led to my arrest. I respect law enforcement and trust the legal process as we move forward.”

According to jail records, Hargett was booked into the Coffee County Jail shortly after midnight, released a few hours later, and is scheduled to appear in court on July 14th, per WKRN.

The Bonnaroo Music Festival, held annually since 2002, began Thursday and is scheduled to wrap up on Tuesday (June 21). J.Cole, The Chicks, and Illenium were the headliners for Friday, and Robert Plant, Bleachers, Whiskey Myers, and more also took the stage.