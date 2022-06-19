Mia McNeal Named Country Music Association’s Senior Director, Industry Relations & Inclusion

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Mia McNeal has joined the Country Music Association (CMA) as Senior Director, Industry Relations and Inclusion. McNeal will serve CMA’s commitment to nurturing an inclusive and equitable culture in the newly-created role. Through community building and strategic planning, she will help lead the way within the organization and the country music industry towards a more significant connection.

McNeal will be responsible for guiding the organization’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) strategies and initiatives for CMA staff, members, and industry partners and liaising with the industry.

Before joining CMA, McNeal owned and operated the Ceteris Consulting Group, where she developed DEI practices and policies for many companies. McNeal brings more than 20 years of experience in leading inclusion-related initiatives.

“Mia joined CMA the week before CMA Fest and has already hit the ground running,” says Tiffany Kerns, CMA Vice President, Industry Relations and Philanthropy. “We are thrilled to welcome a truly innovative individual to CMA, who not only shares our commitment to building an inclusive future for our industry where everyone feels welcome but someone who brings an authentic passion for bettering our business.”

She continues, “We recognize that by building a more diverse industry, we have the opportunity to produce better ideas, expand growth and success, and create a greater connection with all communities country music serves. We look forward to sharing more progress as Mia further adds to our work already underway.”

McNeal will report directly to Kerns and can be reached at mmcneal@cmaworld.com.