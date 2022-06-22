Na-ima Braimah Tapped To Lead Page 1’s Sydney Expansion

SYDNEY, NSW (CelebrityAccess) — Page 1 Management announced an expansion into Australia and New Zealand which will be led by the newly hired talent exec Na-ima Braimah, who joins the company as General Manager, Australia & New Zealand.

In her new role, Braimah will lead the new regional venture from the company’s new offices in Sydney, reporting directly to Page 1 founder and CEO Ashley Page.

Braimah joins Page 1 from the Orchard, where she contributed to marketing campaigns for Australian artists such as Liyah Knight and B Wise and international talent such as Jess B (NZ), Jorja Smith and ENNY.

“Na-ima is a powerhouse young executive and it’s an honor to have her leading the Page 1 Management team in Australasia. We’ve already seen the benefits of Na-ima’s first U.S. trip with ANZ producers, and we look forward to bringing more Australian artists, writers, and producers to global recognition,” said Page 1 founder Ashley Page.

“I’m incredibly excited to have the opportunity to work with such an amazing team. As a global company, Page 1’s roster of artists, producers and songwriters is proficient, relevant and inspiring. I look forward to working more closely with artists and, also, showcasing the blooming local talent that is coming out of Australia and New Zealand,” added Na-ima Braimah.

Page 1 Management, which now has offices in New York, Nashville, London, Auckland, and Sydney, reps music creators such as Grammy Award-winning writer-producer Joel Little (Taylor Swift, Khalid, Imagine Dragons), Grammy nominated Drew Pearson (Zac Brown Band, Kesha, Phillip Phillips) and worldwide chart-topping artist Jawsh 685, among many others.