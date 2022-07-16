Kodak Black Arrested ... AGAIN ... in Florida for Alleged Oxycodone Pill Possession

FORT LAUDERDALE (CelebrityAccess) – Dieuson Octave (25), better known as rapper Kodak Black (but legally changed his name to Bill Kahan Kapri) was arrested Friday (July 15) and taken into custody by Fort Lauderdale police for the alleged possession of 31 oxycodone pills, over $74,000 in cash, illegal window tint, and expired tags / registration.

Black was driving a purple Dodge Durango with expired tags and dark window tint when Florida Highway Patrol saw the car with the tint, “which appeared to be darker than the legal limit,” per the police statement. It was also discovered during the traffic stop that Black’s registration was also expired.

As police approached the car, they reportedly smelled a strong odor of marijuana. During the police search of the car, they found $74,960 in cash and a small clear bag that contained 31 white tablets of oxycodone, according to the press release (PR). Oxycodone or Percoset is an opioid drug that treats pain and can become highly addictive, according to the CDC.

Black was taken to the Broward County Jail, where online records show him in custody as of this morning (Saturday, July 16) The “Super Gremlin” rapper has been charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and trafficking oxycodone.

The young rapper has had a rash of legal run-ins throughout his short career, going back to an auto theft charge when he was in middle school and allegedly committing rape in 2016 – in which he avoided jail time with a plea deal.

In November 2019, Black was sentenced to more than three years in prison on weapons charges after he pleaded guilty to making false written statements when trying to acquire firearms from a federally licensed firearms dealer. On his last day in office, former President Donald Trump commuted Black’s weapons sentence, calling the rapper a “prominent artist and community leader,” in a statement released by the White House.

Black’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen released a statement ot TMZ this morning, “Never judge a case based on an arrest. There are facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially on this case. We negotiated a bond of $75,000 and we will move forward with resolving the matter quickly.”

Black’s latest song, “Super Gremlin” currently sits at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Previous hits include “Silent Hill” with Kendrick Lamar, “ZEZE”, “Tunnel Vision” and “Wake Up in the Sky” with Bruno Mars and Gucci Mane.