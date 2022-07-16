Tegan and Sara Announce Fall North American Tour and Their 10th Studio Album – ‘Crybaby’

(CelebrityAccess) – Canadian duo Tegan and Sara will release their 10th studio album, Crybaby, on Oct. 21 as part of their recently announced new deal with Mom+Pop Music. Their new single, “Yellow” was released Tuesday (July 12) and is accompanied by a video that pays homage to Coldplay’s video for their 2000 song of the same name.

The multi-platinum group will support Crybaby with a fall North American tour of smaller venues, beginning October 26 in Philadelphia and wrapping November 20 in the twin sisters’ current Vancouver homestead. Singer-songwriter Tomberlin will be opening.

The new album was produced by John Congleton (Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten) Sara Quin, and Tegan Quin. “This was the first time where, while we were still drafting our demos, we were thinking about how the songs were going to work together,” says Tegan. “It wasn’t even just that Sara was making lyric changes or reorganizing the parts to my songs, it was that she was also saying to me, ‘This song is going to be faster,’ or ‘It’s going to be in a different key.’ But Sara effectively improves everything of mine that she works on.” Sara adds with a laugh, “Maybe I am the renovator. I’m the house-flipper of the Tegan and Sara band.”

Sara says the song “Yellow”, “was written after we began to take steps to heal the bruises we have both carried with us since adolescence and early adulthood – wounds that never quite healed right and flare up seasonally, sending us spiraling backward in time. Are we doomed to remain forever 15, breaking up and breaking apart? I hope not.” She adds that the video “was shot in Vancouver, a city that didn’t feel big enough to hold us both when we arrived here the first time. Twenty-two years later, we’re back, calling it home.”

The sisters also announced that Amazon Freevee will be releasing High School, a new original series co-created and executive produced by Tegan, Sara, and Clea DuVall. The series is based on the twins’ New York Times-bestselling memoir of the same name. Produced by Plan B Entertainment (co-founded by Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston), High School stars TikTok creators Railey and Seazynn Gilliland, portraying versions of Tegan and Sara. Special guest stars Cobie Smulders and Kyle Bornheimer will play the twins’ parents.

Tegan and Sara have received three Juno Awards, a Grammy nomination, a Governor General’s Performing Arts Award and the 2018 New York Civil Liberties Union Award. Outspoken advocates for equality, the duo created the Tegan and Sara Foundation in 2016, which fights for health, economic justice and representation for LGBTQ girls and women.

Tegan and Sara’s fall tour dates (w/ Tomberlin):

Oct. 26: Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

Oct. 28: Boston, MA – Royale

Oct. 29: New York, NY – Pier 17

Oct. 30: Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club

Nov. 1: Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

Nov. 2: Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre

Nov. 4: Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

Nov. 5: Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre

Nov. 6: Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

Nov. 8: Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre

Nov. 9: Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

Nov. 11: Ventura, CA – Majestic Ventura Theater

Nov. 12: San Diego, CA – The Observatory

Nov. 13: Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

Nov. 15: Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theatre

Nov. 16: San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Nov. 18: Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

Nov. 19: Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

Nov. 20: Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom