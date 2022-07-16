Coran Capshaw and NewMarket Lead the Way for New Outdoor Richmond Amphitheater

RICHMOND, VA (CelebrityAccess) – Plans for an outdoor amphitheater overlooking the James River in Richmond, VA were unveiled on Thursday (July 14), with hopes of a Spring 2024 opening.

According to WRIC.com, the proposed site would accommodate approximately 7,500 people, with the ability to expand the capacity to more than 10,000 people for major shows and events. The projected shows per year would equal 25 to 30.

Richmond currently boasts many venues for indoor performances (The Camel, The National, Richmond Music Hall, Dominion Energy Center), and the city is looking to fill a gap with an outdoor venue as top musicians tend to visit Charlottesville or Northern VA venues instead.

Coran Capshaw, a name synonymous with the Charlottesville, VA area and the founder of Red Light Ventures (alongside NewMarket) is leading the effort to bring the outdoor amphitheater to the Richmond area. Capshaw is also the head of Starr Hill Presents, the promo wing of Red Light Management, and according to the PR, manages artists such as the Dave Matthews Band, Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan, Phish, Brandi Carlile, and others.

The current plan stated in the release said that the venue will highlight the location’s historic features by using the brick Company Store building as the box office and preserving stonework along the canal. The design firm serving as architect for the project, 3North, has a history of historical restoration and preservation in the Richmond area.

“Not only is it on the riverfront, but it has some of the most dramatic views of the city skyline,” said 3North Managing Principal Jay Hugo. “We really want to capitalize on that and knit it into its setting.”

The PR states that easy access will make the amphitheater ideal for hosting a multitude of events in addition to live concerts. The Richmond Amphitheater could also host community-based activities and offer to be the primary stage for popular annual festivals, such as The Richmond Folk Festival.