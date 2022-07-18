Man Falls from Escalator Rail at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field After The Weeknd Concert

PHILADELPHIA (CelebrityAccess) – CBS Philadelphia reports a 32-year-old man died after plunging 40 feet from an escalator – following the opening night of The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour in Philadelphia.

The incident took place at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday (14 July) night just before 10 pm. Police say the man, whose identity has not yet been released, had been sitting on the escalator rail before he fell and suffered major head trauma. He was rushed to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital by private ambulance but was pronounced dead just after midnight on Friday. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that no foul play is suspected and the fall appears to have been accidental.

Bob Lange, SVP of Communications for the Philadelphia Eagles, which operates the stadium, told the Inquirer he believed the concert was over and people were leaving at the time of the incident.

An internal message sent to employees who worked during the concert by the Eagles organization: “We understand that a serious accident occurred at the concert last night and that many of you may be experiencing a range of emotions. We value our employees and are committed to providing support. As a reminder, there are resources available to assist during difficult times.”

The tour’s scheduled opening night was July 8th in Canada at the Rogers Centre but was postponed after telecommunications giant Rogers Communications, which owns the venue, experienced a major service outage affecting more than 12 million users. According to The Globe and Mail, Live Nation said it was impossible to even open the doors to the venue.

Live Nation-promoted shows by Keith Urban and Roger Waters were unable to go ahead at Budweiser Stage and Scotiabank Arena for the same reason.

The Weeknd’s After Hours tour was originally scheduled as a 105-date arena tour beginning June 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic, three different times. The tour was then changed to a stadium tour with the North American leg scheduled to wrap up with a two-night stint at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on September 2nd and 3rd, with international dates TBA.

The Weeknd broke a record with the longest-charting Billboard Hot 100 song of all time, “Blinding Lights” and the second longest-running No.1 album on the Billboard 200 for 2020 with After Hours.