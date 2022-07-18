Limp Bizkit Postpone UK / European Tour Due to “Personal Health Concerns” Surrounding Frontman Fred Durst

(CelebrityAccess) – Limp Bizkit have postponed their upcoming 2022 UK and European tour due to frontman Fred Durst’s “personal health concerns”.

The band was set to play four shows this September, including two gigs at London’s Brixton Academy, in support of their recent album release, Still Sucks.

The band has now announced that lead singer Durst has been advised to take an “immediate break from touring” by medical professionals and that the dates will be rescheduled.

The band posted the announcement on their official Instagram page: For personal health concerns and based on medical advice given by my personal physician to take an immediate break from touring, Limp Bizkit will sadly have to postpone their 2022 Uk and European tour.

“We truly apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to our loyal fans, promoters and support staff. Stand by for further news. Sincerely, Fred & Limp Bizkit.”

Durst also posted a video on Sunday (July 17) further explaining the health situation.

“In preparation for the 2022 summer tour in U.K. and Europe, I decided to do some tests to make sure I’m in good physical condition and everything’s okay,” Durst said in the video. “And to my surprise, my doctor has decided to send me a letter telling me he would not like me to tour at this time and to stay close by to do some more tests. And that being said, this was very unexpected news and I’m so sorry and I look forward to making it up to you as soon as possible. And I can only thank you so much for your support. And I truly am grateful for everyone who was going to take their time out of their busy lives and come see Limp Bizkit perform this summer. And I look forward to making that up to you as soon as possible and I’m definitely already trying to think of ways to do that.”

“I regrettably have to tell you that we’re not gonna be able to make it at this moment, but I’m only wishing for the best and I know everything is going to be okay,” Durst continued. “And again, thank you so much for your support as we do love and cherish our connection with you more than anything on this planet. And we are really looking forward to seeing you and doing what we do, and you know what that is.”