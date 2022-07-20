Gunman Opens Fire Ahead Of Craig Robinson Show

MECKLENBURG, NC (CelebrityAccess) — Comedian Craig Robinson was forced to cancel a performance at a comedy club in North Carolina after a gunman opened fire inside of the venue before the start of the show.

Robinson was set to take the stage at the Comedy Zone in North Charlotte on Saturday when a male suspect was alleged to have brandished a firearm inside of the club, prompting a quick evacuation of the venue.

Mecklenburg police said the alleged gunman – who has not been identified – discharged his weapon before he was taken into custody.

Fortunately, no one was harmed in the incident.

Robinson, who was in the club’s green room when the events unfolded, detailed his view of the experience in a video posted to his Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mrcraigrobinson

In a subsequent post, he thanked the club’s team for their quick response.

“Thank you to the Comedy Zone security and staff for getting us to safety quickly. Thank you everyone for your outpouring of support and well wishes. Thank you CMPD for the swift action in apprehending the shooter. Hopefully he gets the help he needs. Thanks be to God no one was hurt. Please stay safe everyone.”

Following the shooting performances at the Comedy Zone were canceled on Friday and Saturday.