Marcus Mumford Announces His Debut Headlining Solo Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Marcus Mumford, co-founder of the British folk-rock band Mumford & Sons, is gearing up for his first North American solo tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the headlining tour hits the ground with a pair of shows in Colorado – Boulder’s Fox Theater on September 19th, and Denver’s Paramount Theater on September 20th before Mumford heads to Las Vegas for the iHeart Music Festival.

Mumford is lined up for numerous additional north American theater and festival dates, including the Wiltern in Los Angeles on Sept 30th; the Majestic Theatre in Dallas on October 11; the Chicago Theatre on October 24th; The Eastern in Atlanta on Oct 29; the Ryman Auditorium on Oct 30; and The Anthem in Washington on November 2nd, among other dates.

The tour is scheduled to wrap on November 11th with a performance at historic Massey Hall in Toronto.

The A’s and Danielle Ponder are lined up for support on various dates.

Marcus Mumford – Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

9/19 Boulder, CO Fox Theatre*

9/20 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

9/24 Las Vegas, NV iHeartRadio Music Festival

9/26 Seattle, WA The Paramount Theatre

9/27 Portland, OR Keller Auditorium

9/30 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

10/4 Ventura, CA Majestic Ventura Theatre

10/6 El Cajon, CA The Magnolia

10/7 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

10/9 Austin, TX ACL Fest

10/10 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

10/11 Dallas, TX Majestic Theatre

10/14 New Orleans, LA Orpheum Theater

10/16 Austin, TX ACL Fest

10/17 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom

10/18 Kansas City, MO Midland Theatre*

10/20 Milwaukee, WI The Pabst Theater*

10/21 Madison, WI The Sylvee

10/22 Saint Paul, MN Palace Theatre*

10/24 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

10/25 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit

10/26 Louisville, KY Brown Theatre

10/28 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center

10/29 Atlanta, GA The Eastern*

10/30 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

11/1 Asheville, NC Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

11/2 Washington, DC The Anthem

11/3 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

11/5 Portland, ME State Theater*

11/7 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

11/8 Boston, MA Wang Theatre – Boch Center

11/10 Toronto, ON Massey Hall