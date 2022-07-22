Marcus Mumford Announces His Debut Headlining Solo Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Marcus Mumford, co-founder of the British folk-rock band Mumford & Sons, is gearing up for his first North American solo tour.
Produced by Live Nation, the headlining tour hits the ground with a pair of shows in Colorado – Boulder’s Fox Theater on September 19th, and Denver’s Paramount Theater on September 20th before Mumford heads to Las Vegas for the iHeart Music Festival.
Mumford is lined up for numerous additional north American theater and festival dates, including the Wiltern in Los Angeles on Sept 30th; the Majestic Theatre in Dallas on October 11; the Chicago Theatre on October 24th; The Eastern in Atlanta on Oct 29; the Ryman Auditorium on Oct 30; and The Anthem in Washington on November 2nd, among other dates.
The tour is scheduled to wrap on November 11th with a performance at historic Massey Hall in Toronto.
The A’s and Danielle Ponder are lined up for support on various dates.
Marcus Mumford – Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates
9/19 Boulder, CO Fox Theatre*
9/20 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre
9/24 Las Vegas, NV iHeartRadio Music Festival
9/26 Seattle, WA The Paramount Theatre
9/27 Portland, OR Keller Auditorium
9/30 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
10/4 Ventura, CA Majestic Ventura Theatre
10/6 El Cajon, CA The Magnolia
10/7 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren
10/9 Austin, TX ACL Fest
10/10 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall
10/11 Dallas, TX Majestic Theatre
10/14 New Orleans, LA Orpheum Theater
10/16 Austin, TX ACL Fest
10/17 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom
10/18 Kansas City, MO Midland Theatre*
10/20 Milwaukee, WI The Pabst Theater*
10/21 Madison, WI The Sylvee
10/22 Saint Paul, MN Palace Theatre*
10/24 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre
10/25 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit
10/26 Louisville, KY Brown Theatre
10/28 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center
10/29 Atlanta, GA The Eastern*
10/30 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
11/1 Asheville, NC Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
11/2 Washington, DC The Anthem
11/3 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia
11/5 Portland, ME State Theater*
11/7 New York, NY Beacon Theatre
11/8 Boston, MA Wang Theatre – Boch Center
11/10 Toronto, ON Massey Hall