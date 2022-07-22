Pearl Jam Cancels Shows Over Ed Vedder’s Vocal Issues

PRAGUE (Czech Republic) — Alt rockers Pearl Jam have canceled a pair of concerts while the band’s frontman Ed Vedder seeks treatment for vocal issues.

Pearl Jam was slated to perform at the Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna on July 20th and the O2 Arena in Prague on July 22nd, but told fans that the smoke, heat, and dust from an outdoor show in Paris left Vedder unable to single.

“To all those who were anticipating a great Pearl Jam show tonight in Vienna, we were too. However, due to the extreme circumstances at the last outdoor site outside of Paris (heat, dust, and smoke from the fires) our singer Ed Vedder’s throat was left damaged. He has seen doctors and had treatment but as of yet, his vocal cords have not recovered,” a statement from the band said on July 20th.

“We were hopeful that Ed would make a recovery in time to perform tomorrow. He has seen a doctor in Prague and is continuing the treatments for his vocal cords, but unfortunately, there is still no voice available. The effects on his throat from the last outdoor show are still just too brutal,” a second statement added the following day.

While no additional cancellations have been announced at this point, the band went on to note “we are doing everything we can to help fix the situation.”

Affected shows will not be rescheduled and tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.

Pearl Jam are scheduled to next take the stage at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam on July 24th.