HarbourView Equity Partners Acquires Lady A and Brad Paisley’s Music Catalogs

NEWARK, NJ (CelebrityAccess) – HarbourView Equity Partners, the global alternative asset management company has acquired the publishing catalogs of multi-platinum band Lady A and country megastar Brad Paisley. The financial terms of both deals were not disclosed.

Paisley has earned his place in country music history as one of Country music’s most talented and decorated male solo artists. Paisley’s songwriting has won him numerous awards, including three Grammys, two American Music Awards (AMA), 14 Country Music Association Awards (CMA), and 15 Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM), among many others.

A member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001, Paisley has written 21 of his 24 No. 1 hits and became the first artist to achieve 10 consecutive Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 singles. His past works have amassed nearly 4 billion on-demand streams.

Paisley’s first primetime ABC television special, Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special garnered over 18.1 million viewers.

Throughout their decade-plus career, Lady A has become one of the 21st century’s premier vocal groups. Built around rich vocal harmony, vivid emotional writing, and a smooth fusion of Country, rock, and pop, Lady A has amassed more than 18 million album units, 34 million tracks sold, nearly five billion digital streams, and 11 No. 1 hits.

The trio, which consists of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley, and Dave Haywood, earned the biggest first-week streams of their career with their critically acclaimed No. 1 album Ocean. Known for their 9-times over platinum hit “Need You Now,” which is the highest certified song by a Country group, they have earned CMA “Vocal Group of the Year” trophies three years in a row and countless other honors including five Grammy Awards, Billboard Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards, a Tony Award nod, and were recently inducted as members of the Grand Ole Opry.

The band’s LadyAID Scholarship Fund supports students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

HarbourView has been extremely active since launching just nine months ago, acquiring over 35 catalogs to date. The firm’s distinctly diverse portfolio features thousands of titles spanning numerous genres and decades. Most recently the company acquired the catalogs of rock band Hollywood Undead, multi-Grammy award-winning duo Dre & Vidal, and global superstar Luis Fonsi.