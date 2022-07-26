   JOIN LOGIN

Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce New Studio Album – ‘Return of the Dream Canteen’

Posted on by Stacy Simons Santos
LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced their second album drop for 2022 – Return of the Dream Canteen. The album release date is set for October 14 on Warner Records. Their first album released in 2022 was the platinum-selling Unlimited Love which was released in April.

“We went in search of ourselves as the band that we have somehow always been,” the band said in announcing the album. “Just for the fun of it we jammed and learned some old songs. Before long we started the mysterious process of building new songs. A beautiful bit of chemistry meddling that had befriended us hundreds of times along the way.”

“When all was said and done, our moody love for each other and the magic of music had gifted us with more songs than we knew what to do with. Well, we figured it out. 2 double albums released back to back.”

“The second of which is easily as meaningful as the first or should that be reversed. Return of the Dream Canteen is everything we are and ever dreamed of being. It’s packed. Made with the blood of our hearts.”

The iconic band will continue to tour through California with a special hometown performance at SoFi Stadium, then through Chicago, Toronto, and more before wrapping up the North American leg in Texas on Sunday, September 18th at Globe Life Field. A roll call of some of the most acclaimed and eclectic artists – including HAIM, Beck, Thundercat, The Strokes, King Princess, St. Vincent, and Post Malone – will be joining the band on select dates.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Tour Dates and Special Guests

Wed Jul 27
With HAIM and Thundercat
San Diego, CA – Petco Park

Fri Jul 29
With Beck and Thundercat
Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium

Sun Jul 31
With Beck and Thundercat
Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium


Wed Aug 03
With The Strokes and Thundercat
Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

Sat Aug 06
With The Strokes and King Princess
Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Wed Aug 10
With The Strokes and Thundercat
Atlanta, GA – Truist Park

Fri Aug 12
With The Strokes and Thundercat
Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

Sun Aug 14
With The Strokes and Thundercat
Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

Wed Aug 17
With The Strokes and Thundercat
East Rutherford, NY
Metlife Stadium

Fri Aug 19
With The Strokes and Thundercat
Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

Sun Aug 21
With The Strokes and Thundercat
Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Tue Aug 30
With The Strokes and Thundercat
Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium


Thu Sep 01
With The Strokes and Thundercat
Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

Sat Sep 03
With The Strokes and Thundercat
Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

Thu Sep 08
With The Strokes and Thundercat
Washington, DC – Nationals Park

Sat Sep 10
With The Strokes and Thundercat
Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Thu Sep 15
With The Strokes and Thundercat
Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium

Sun Sep 18
With The Strokes and Thundercat
Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Sun Sep 25
Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival

Sun Oct 9
Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival

Sun Oct 16
Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival


Sat Jan 21
With Post Malone
Auckland, New Zealand – Mt. Smart Stadium

Thu Jan 26
With Post Malone
Dunedin, New Zealand – Forsyth Barr Stadium

Sun Jan 29
With Post Malone
Brisbane, Australia – Suncorp Stadium

Thu Feb 02
With Post Malone
Sydney, Australia – Accor Stadium

Tue Feb 07
With Post Malone
Melbourne, Australia – Marvel Stadium

Sun Feb 12
With Post Malone
Perth, Australia – Optus Stadium

