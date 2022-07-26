The Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce New Studio Album – ‘Return of the Dream Canteen’

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced their second album drop for 2022 – Return of the Dream Canteen. The album release date is set for October 14 on Warner Records. Their first album released in 2022 was the platinum-selling Unlimited Love which was released in April.
“We went in search of ourselves as the band that we have somehow always been,” the band said in announcing the album. “Just for the fun of it we jammed and learned some old songs. Before long we started the mysterious process of building new songs. A beautiful bit of chemistry meddling that had befriended us hundreds of times along the way.”
“When all was said and done, our moody love for each other and the magic of music had gifted us with more songs than we knew what to do with. Well, we figured it out. 2 double albums released back to back.”
“The second of which is easily as meaningful as the first or should that be reversed. Return of the Dream Canteen is everything we are and ever dreamed of being. It’s packed. Made with the blood of our hearts.”
The iconic band will continue to tour through California with a special hometown performance at SoFi Stadium, then through Chicago, Toronto, and more before wrapping up the North American leg in Texas on Sunday, September 18th at Globe Life Field. A roll call of some of the most acclaimed and eclectic artists – including HAIM, Beck, Thundercat, The Strokes, King Princess, St. Vincent, and Post Malone – will be joining the band on select dates.
Red Hot Chili Peppers Tour Dates and Special Guests
Wed Jul 27
With HAIM and Thundercat
San Diego, CA – Petco Park
Fri Jul 29
With Beck and Thundercat
Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium
Sun Jul 31
With Beck and Thundercat
Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
Wed Aug 03
With The Strokes and Thundercat
Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park
Sat Aug 06
With The Strokes and King Princess
Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
Wed Aug 10
With The Strokes and Thundercat
Atlanta, GA – Truist Park
Fri Aug 12
With The Strokes and Thundercat
Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
Sun Aug 14
With The Strokes and Thundercat
Detroit, MI – Comerica Park
Wed Aug 17
With The Strokes and Thundercat
East Rutherford, NY
Metlife Stadium
Fri Aug 19
With The Strokes and Thundercat
Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
Sun Aug 21
With The Strokes and Thundercat
Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
Tue Aug 30
With The Strokes and Thundercat
Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
Thu Sep 01
With The Strokes and Thundercat
Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium
Sat Sep 03
With The Strokes and Thundercat
Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park
Thu Sep 08
With The Strokes and Thundercat
Washington, DC – Nationals Park
Sat Sep 10
With The Strokes and Thundercat
Boston, MA – Fenway Park
Thu Sep 15
With The Strokes and Thundercat
Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium
Sun Sep 18
With The Strokes and Thundercat
Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field
Sun Sep 25
Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival
Sun Oct 9
Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival
Sun Oct 16
Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival
Sat Jan 21
With Post Malone
Auckland, New Zealand – Mt. Smart Stadium
Thu Jan 26
With Post Malone
Dunedin, New Zealand – Forsyth Barr Stadium
Sun Jan 29
With Post Malone
Brisbane, Australia – Suncorp Stadium
Thu Feb 02
With Post Malone
Sydney, Australia – Accor Stadium
Tue Feb 07
With Post Malone
Melbourne, Australia – Marvel Stadium
Sun Feb 12
With Post Malone
Perth, Australia – Optus Stadium