The Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce New Studio Album – ‘Return of the Dream Canteen’

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced their second album drop for 2022 – Return of the Dream Canteen. The album release date is set for October 14 on Warner Records. Their first album released in 2022 was the platinum-selling Unlimited Love which was released in April.

“We went in search of ourselves as the band that we have somehow always been,” the band said in announcing the album. “Just for the fun of it we jammed and learned some old songs. Before long we started the mysterious process of building new songs. A beautiful bit of chemistry meddling that had befriended us hundreds of times along the way.”

“When all was said and done, our moody love for each other and the magic of music had gifted us with more songs than we knew what to do with. Well, we figured it out. 2 double albums released back to back.”

“The second of which is easily as meaningful as the first or should that be reversed. Return of the Dream Canteen is everything we are and ever dreamed of being. It’s packed. Made with the blood of our hearts.”

The iconic band will continue to tour through California with a special hometown performance at SoFi Stadium, then through Chicago, Toronto, and more before wrapping up the North American leg in Texas on Sunday, September 18th at Globe Life Field. A roll call of some of the most acclaimed and eclectic artists – including HAIM, Beck, Thundercat, The Strokes, King Princess, St. Vincent, and Post Malone – will be joining the band on select dates.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Tour Dates and Special Guests

Wed Jul 27

With HAIM and Thundercat

San Diego, CA – Petco Park

Fri Jul 29

With Beck and Thundercat

Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium

Sun Jul 31

With Beck and Thundercat

Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

Wed Aug 03

With The Strokes and Thundercat

Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

Sat Aug 06

With The Strokes and King Princess

Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Wed Aug 10

With The Strokes and Thundercat

Atlanta, GA – Truist Park

Fri Aug 12

With The Strokes and Thundercat

Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

Sun Aug 14

With The Strokes and Thundercat

Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

Wed Aug 17

With The Strokes and Thundercat

East Rutherford, NY

Metlife Stadium

Fri Aug 19

With The Strokes and Thundercat

Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

Sun Aug 21

With The Strokes and Thundercat

Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Tue Aug 30

With The Strokes and Thundercat

Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Thu Sep 01

With The Strokes and Thundercat

Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

Sat Sep 03

With The Strokes and Thundercat

Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

Thu Sep 08

With The Strokes and Thundercat

Washington, DC – Nationals Park

Sat Sep 10

With The Strokes and Thundercat

Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Thu Sep 15

With The Strokes and Thundercat

Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium

Sun Sep 18

With The Strokes and Thundercat

Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Sun Sep 25

Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival

Sun Oct 9

Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival

Sun Oct 16

Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival

Sat Jan 21

With Post Malone

Auckland, New Zealand – Mt. Smart Stadium

Thu Jan 26

With Post Malone

Dunedin, New Zealand – Forsyth Barr Stadium

Sun Jan 29

With Post Malone

Brisbane, Australia – Suncorp Stadium

Thu Feb 02

With Post Malone

Sydney, Australia – Accor Stadium

Tue Feb 07

With Post Malone

Melbourne, Australia – Marvel Stadium

Sun Feb 12

With Post Malone

Perth, Australia – Optus Stadium