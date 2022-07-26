Former Suicidal Tendencies Bassist, Bob Heathcote Dead at 58 From Motorcycle Crash

(CelebrityAccess) – Bob Heathcote, former Suicidal Tendencies bassist died Monday (July 25)hard-working in a motorcycle accident at the age of 58. The news was confirmed by his son Chris Heathcote on Facebook.

“I cannot put words together other than the fact that this is a loss I will hardly recover (if ever), and the fact that he was a hard-working father who raised five children, including me,” Chris said in his post. “His interests included music, traveling, race cars, and attending race tracks. He was also a supporter of the Dodgers.”

Chris explained that Suicidal Tendencies recruited his father to play bass on their 1988 album, How Will I Laugh Tomorrow When I Can’t Even Smile Today, which featured the title track as well as the single “Trip at the Brain.” “Those two songs garnered airplay from Headbangers Ball on MTV and active rock radio stations, including the defunct legendary Long Beach-based radio station 105.5 KNAC,” Chris’ post continued. “After that album, he left S.T. and the band would replace him with future Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo.” Heathcote was a member of the thrash band from 1987 until 1989.

Bob Heathcote also appeared, though uncredited at the time, on three tracks on Suicidal Tendency’s fourth album, Controlled by Hatred/Feel Like Sh- … Deja Vu.

“Each and every moment I’ve shared with my dad will forever remain as a treat,” Chris concluded. “Thank you dad for everything you did for me and my family. I will miss not only your keen sense of humor but you and me doing a lot of things we loved doing together, including talking about or listening to music, traveling, going to the beach, going to Mexican restaurants, attending Dodger games, etc. R.I.P. Robert Monroe Heathcote, May 27th, 1964 – July 24th, 2022.”

In another FB post, Chris shared a link to a GoFundMe page where donations will help the family with related expenses. As of press time, over $12,000 has been raised with a $5,000 goal.

Heathcote is survived by his wife of 42 years, Janet Heathcote, their children, and grandchildren.