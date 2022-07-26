SoundExchange Promotes Luis Bonilla to Chief Technology Officer

WASHINGTON, DC (CelebrityAccess) SoundExchange, the music tech organization powering the future of music, announced today (July 26) that Luis Bonilla has been named Chief Technology Officer, effective August 1, 2022.

In this new role, Bonilla will be responsible for the technology systems and infrastructure and will oversee the scaling of next-generation tools to better enable the business of music. He will report to President and CEO Michael Huppe and is based out of Washington, DC. Bonilla has served as Senior Vice President of Operations at SoundExchange since 2020 and first joined the organization as Senior Director of Distribution Services in 2011.

“Luis’s vast institutional knowledge, deep expertise, and proven leadership record make him an invaluable asset to SoundExchange,” stated Huppe. “With over a decade of experience enhancing our data and processes, Luis is uniquely positioned to champion new technologies that will ensure music is appropriately valued, in the US and overseas.”

“I’m thrilled to begin my next chapter with SoundExchange to build upon our best-in-class solutions and find new ways to leverage technology to support creators,” said Bonilla. “Ensuring creators get paid is at the heart of what we do, and I’m looking forward to working with the dedicated technology team here to advance this mission.”

Over the past decade, Bonilla has played an instrumental role in the company’s growth and development. He spearheaded the transition from quarterly to monthly distributions, transformed the royalty distribution process, overhauled SoundExchange’s international services, and led bilateral exchanges with foreign collective management organizations.

A native of Madrid, Bonilla holds a master’s degree in electronic and computer engineering and a bachelor’s in industrial engineering.