Joss Favela And Jessi Uribe Announce North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Award-winning Mexican singer-songwriter Joss Favela noted Colombian ranchero singer Jessi Uribe announced plans to team up for a North American tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the 11-date Tequila y Guaro US Tour will hit the road starting in Chicago on November 3rd with additional shows scheduled in markets such as Boston, New York, Miami, and Dallas, before wrapping at the House of Blues in Houston on November 26th.

The duo will perform their joint single “El Alumno” which is currently on the Billboard Regional Mexican Top 10 for multiple consecutive weeks in the U.S.

Tickets for the Tequila y Guaro US Tour will be available beginning Friday, July 29th.

TEQUILA Y GUARO US TOUR 2022

11/03 – Chicago, IL – Copernicus Center

11/04 – Washington, DC – The Howard

11/05 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

11/06 – New York, NY – Kings Theater

11/11 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

11/12 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

11/13 – Miami, FL – James L Knight Center

11/17 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

11/18 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

11/25 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

11/26 – Houston, TX– House of Blues