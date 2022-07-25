Peter Shapiro To Appear At The Strand Bookstore To Discuss His Latest Book, The Music Never Sleeps

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The Strand Book Store in New York City will host concert industry legend Peter Shapiro for a discussion about his first book, The Music Never Stops: What Putting on 10,000 Shows Has Taught Me About Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Magic.

Shapiro will be joined by senior editor and longtime writer at Rolling Stone David Fricke for a discussion about Shapiro’s debut memoir and his storied career in the concert industry.

The book recounts Shapiro’s experiences at 50 of the most memorable concerts he produced and provides readers with an insider’s view of the career of the man who helped bring iconic New York concert venues such as The Wetlands, the Capitol Theatre, and the Brooklyn Bowl chain to life.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, August 9th at and will be hosted in the Strand Book Store’s 3rd floor Rare Book Room at 828 Broadway on 12th Street.