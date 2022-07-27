Swedish House Mafia Cancels More Shows On Their Paradise Again Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Swedish House Mafia has canceled five more shows on their Paradise Again World Tour 2022 in the United States. That’s on top of three shows the trio canceled a few months ago, bringing the total to eight.

The shows that have just been canceled are July 31 at the Amway Center in Orlando, August 2 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, August 9 at TD Garden in Boston, August 11 at Verizon Arena Washington, D.C., and August 17 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Billboard reported that the cancelations were due to low ticket sales. However, they’ve since issued a correction to its report that ticket sales for Los Angeles, Dallas, Seattle, and Vancouver were under 50%. A Live Nation rep has reported Los Angeles is currently at 60% sold and is on the mark to hit 90%, per EDMTunes.

The band canceled three dates back in April – August 30 at Footprint Center, August 19 at Xcel Energy Center, and August 3 at MetLife Stadium. Those ticket buyers received an email that the shows were canceled by the event organizer. EDMTunes supplied a copy of the email that was sent out. The trio also took part in Live Nation’s $25 Concert Week program.

Paradise Again was one of the most anticipated albums in the dance/EDM music scene and was released in April.

The trio has also signed a deal for a Las Vegas residency with dates going into 2023.