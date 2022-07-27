Henry Rollins Expands the 2022 Good to See You Tour With Dates in Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, and Thailand

(CelebrityAccess) – Former Black Flag and Rollins Band singer Henry Rollins announced on Wednesday (July 27) that he will be taking his spoken word – Good To See You 2022 tour to Southeast Asia come October.

Following the tour resuming in September, Rollins will travel to the region where he will visit Club eX in Tokyo, Bangkok’s Aksra Theatre, KL Plenary Theatre in Kuala Lumpur, and the Victoria Theatre in Singapore.

The Live Nation presale takes place on August 2 and 3 and the general on sale is August 4.

Rollins has also recently announced he will be bringing his Good To See You tour to the UK next year. The tour dates are being billed as a “talking show” in parts, in which Rollins will “faithfully recount the events of his life in the brief pre-COVID period since the last tour and when things got even stranger over the last several months,” he has said.

Henry Rollins Tour Dates

9/14/22 Tarrytown, NY Music Hall

9/15/22 Burlington, VT Higher Ground

9/16/22 Portland, ME Aura

9/17/22 Poughkeepsie, NY Bardovon 1989 Opera House

9/18/22 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom

9/19/22 Wilmington, DE Grand Opera House

9/20/22 Harrisburg, PA Whitaker Center

9/21/22 Rocky Mount, VA Harvester Performance Center

9/24/22 Fort Smith, AR Temple Live

9/25/22 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom

9/27/22 Flagstaff, AZ Orpheum Theatre

9/28/22 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre

9/29/22 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom

9/30/22 San Diego, CA The Observatory North Park

10/1/22 Los Angeles, CA Largo

10/2/22 Los Angeles, CA Largo

10/3/22 Los Angeles, CA Largo

10/4/22 Visalia, CA Fox Theatre

10/5/22 Monterey, CA Golden State Theatre

10/6/22 Santa Barbara, CA SOhO Restaurant & Music Club

10/8/22 Arcata, CA Van Duzer Theatre, Cal Poly Humbolt

10/9/22 San Francisco, CA Palace of Fine Arts

10/10/22 Sacramento, CA Crest Theatre

10/11/22 San Luis Obispo, CA Fremont Theatre

10/12/22 Anaheim, CA City National Grove of Anaheim

10/19/22 Tokyo, JP Club eX.

10/21/22 Bangkok, TH Aksra Theatre

10/23/22 Kuala Lumpur, MY Plenary Theatre

10/24/22 Singapore Victoria Theatre T

11/3/22 Honolulu, HI Blue Note Honolulu

11/4/22 Honolulu, HI Blue Note Honolulu

11/5/22 Honolulu, HI Blue Note Honolulu