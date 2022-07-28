Kate Reilly Named Chief Membership & People Officer At PPL

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — UK Music licensing company PPL announced the promotion of Kate Reilly to the expanded role of Chief Membership and People Officer.

Reilly, who previously served as PPL’s Chief People Officer, will continue to lead PPL’s HR and Facilities teams and as part of her new role, will take oversight of PPL’s Membership team.

Reilly’s expanded role at PPL will leverage her established relationships within the music industry, including her collaborations with UK Music and the UK Music Diversity Taskforce, as well as PPL’s ongoing support of the Musicians’ Union, the British Association for Performing Arts Medicine (BAPAM) and The Royal Society of Musicians.

“I have worked closely with Kate for the last ten years and have watched her develop and emerge as a very effective, fair and impactful senior leader. Kate is an asset not just to myself and PPL but the wider music industry – respected for her achievements, admired for her humility and much loved by her colleagues. Kate’s business acumen, industry knowledge, and contact base makes her ideally suited to further develop her role at PPL and to lead the evolution of PPL’s service to its membership. I very much look forward to working with Kate in her new role,” said PPL Chief Executive Officer Peter Leathem.

“I am delighted to take up this new position within PPL at what is a very exciting time for the company. I look forward to continuing my work with the HR and Facilities teams and now leading the Member Services team, maintaining and further developing the strong relationships we have with our members as well as working closely with teams across PPL that help the company deliver such a strong service to members,” added Reilly.