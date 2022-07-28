   JOIN LOGIN

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast
The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Mike Campbell

Bob Lefsetz
We cover it all, from Florida to L.A. to Denny Cordell to Jimmy Iovine to Jeff Lynne to George Drakoulias to the Dirty Knobs and Don Henley. You’re gonna dig this Heartbreaker’s testimony!

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/mike-campbell-99803324/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mike-campbell/id1316200737?i=1000571437437

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5VqdhMIzOaLLSlermGJvVz?si=jTB880yLQZmZIOAgJ63ZpQ

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/248baae6-8f71-4d5e-93d6-6387f45f196b/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-mike-campbell

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast/episode/mike-campbell-205262200

