LetsGetFr.ee Festival Postponed Until 2023

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — LetsGetFr.ee, a music festival featuring the likes of Missy Elliot, Anderson .Paak, Ozuna, Wizkid, Jhene Aiko, and Major Lazer, among numerous others has been postponed.

Originally scheduled for Flushing Meadows Corona Park on August 20 and 21, organizers announced that the festival will now take place until August 2023.

“Today is a sad day for LETSGETFR.EE and the incredible community that has embraced us. We are devastated to inform you that the Conscious Carnaval scheduled for August 20-21 must be postponed until August 2023,” organizers said in a statement.

Organizers attributed the postponement to a variety of issues, including the “shifting dynamics of our industry,” and inflation as well as new safety regulations that were “recently put in place [that] would have forced us to greatly alter your experience to a smaller, watered-down, inauthentic version. And that simply wouldn’t be doing right by the vision, the ambition, our partners and most importantly, YOU.”

However, organizers promised the event will return in 2023.

“For everyone who has been part of our journey so far, we THANK YOU deeply and sincerely apologize for this news. We send you our gratitude and our love. And we WILL see you next summer,” organizers said in a FAQ for the cancellation.