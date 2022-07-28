The 15th Annual Cayamo Roots Music Cruise Set To Sail In February

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — High seas concert specialists Sixthman announced the 15th annual Cayamo: A Journey Through Song cruising music festival.

The seven night cruise will sail from Miami, FL to Tortola in the British Virgin Isles and then on to St. Maarten in the Leeward Isles aboard the cruise ship Norwegian Pearl.

The cruise will feature performances, collaborations, community jams, and other activities with a musical lineup that includes Jeff Tweedy, Andrew Bird, Trampled by Turtles, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Neko Case, Shovels & Rope, Wilder Woods, JOSEPH, The Jerry Douglas Band, Allison Russell, David Bromberg Quintet, Shawn Mullins, Steve Poltz & The Rugburns, Jorma Kaukonen, Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams, The Fairfield Four, Amy Helm, Devon Gilfillian, Katie Pruitt, Adia Victoria, Dom Flemons, S.G. Goodman, Michaela Anne, Kelsey Waldon, Jeremie Albino, Caitlin Canty, Rainbow Girls, Chastity Brown, The Black Opry Revue, and more to be announced.

As well, in partnership with Black Opry, Cayamo 2023 will feature the Black Opry Revue, which will highlight the contributions of black artists to America’s musical roots landscape.

Pre-sales will be available beginning Monday, August 8, with general on-sales starting on Tuesday, August 9.