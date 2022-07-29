Amy Grant Hospitalized After Biking Accident

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Christian recording artist Amy Grant was hospitalized in Nashville after taking bad spill while biking.

According to the Nashville Tennessean, Grant was Grant was cycling near Harpeth Hills Golf Course when the accident occurred. She was wearing a helmet at the time but suffered cuts and abrasions.

In a statement posted to her Instagram account, a rep for Grant said: “Thank you to all those offering prayers and well wishes for Amy after her bike crash yesterday. She is in the hospital receiving treatment but in stable condition. She is expected to go home later this week where she will continue to heal. Your kind thoughts and heartfelt prayers are felt and received.”

The statement went on to note: “Amy was wearing her helmet and we would remind you to do the same.”

Grant’s next performance is scheduled to take place at the Tennessee Theater in Knoxville on August 18th.