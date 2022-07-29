Eventbrite Reports Losses In Q2 Despite Improvements In Revenue And Ticket Sales

(CelebrityAccess) — Self-ticketing and event platform Eventbrite announced their Q2 earnings with revenue of $66.0 million for the quarter.

According to Eventbrite’s financial filings, their revenue performance improved over the same period in 2021 by 43% and represented the high range of their revenue forecast.

Paid ticket volume improved for Q2 as well, reflecting the return of the post-pandemic live events segment, with Eventbrite reporting sales of 21.9 million, an improvement of 37% year-over-year.

Despite the improvement in revenue for Eventbrite, the company still recorded a loss for Q2, amounting to $0.20 per share.

Eventbrite has also been buffeted by turmoil in the stock market, with the company’s shares declining more than 37% since the beginning of the year, while the stocks on the S&P 500 declined by an average of 15% during the same period.

“Eventbrite’s strong execution translated to meaningful growth and progress on our product-led strategy during the second quarter. We supported a growing community of event creators who are using our platform and tools to power the return of live events,” said Julia Hartz, Eventbrite co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We expect to build on this momentum in the second half of the year as we deliver even more capabilities that help creators expand their events and audiences. By making thoughtful investments that leverage our scale, data, and self-service model, we are well positioned for sustainable long-term growth.”