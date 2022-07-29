Sam Hunt Drops Out Of Boots & Hearts Festival

ORO STATION, Ontario (CelebrityAccess) — Country recording artist Sam Hunt announced he’s dropping out of his upcoming performance at the Boots & Hearts festival, citing continuing “government restrictions.”

In a statement posted to his social media, a rep for Hunt wrote: “Unfortunately, due to ongoing government restrictions, Sam Hunt will not be able to perform at Boots & Hearts Music Festival on August 5th.”

“We were hopeful these restrictions would be lifted as the date got closer but its now apparent that won’t happen. Boots & Hearts Music Festival has secured a great replacement, and we all hope you can continue to have a great weekend in Burl’s Creek.”

Hunt did not specify what restrictions were a sticking point for him. Ontario has relaxed both mask and vaccine requirements for businesses and the festival said they will comply with all provincial mandates and requirements.

Hunt, who pleaded guilty to multiple counts of driving under the influence in the past may have also faced trouble obtaining a visa for Canada.

Festival organizers said Hunt will be replaced on the lineup by fellow country recording artist Jake Owen.