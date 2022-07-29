MSG To Debut Sphere Beamforming Technology During Two Trey Anastasio Shows At The Beacon In August

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Phish frontman Trey Anastasio is lined up for a pair of solo acoustic performances at the iconic Beacon Theatre in New York.

Set for August 19 & 20, the two shows will be sponsored by the Beacon’s Sphere Immersive Sound system which uses beamforming technology to deliver targeted audio to the audience. Anastasio’s performances will mark the first time that the technology has been integrated into a performance venue.

Following these two concerts, future events at The Beacon will continue to utilize Sphere Immersive Sound, providing a preview of what MSG has in store for the MSG Spheres when they debut in London and Las Vegas in 2023.

The performances will also continue Anastasio’s long-standing relationship with MSG venues, including as a solo act, with his own Trey Anastasio Band, and with Phish. Trey last performed at the Beacon in 2021 but previously performed an eight-week residency at the concert hall in October and November 2020 which were livestreamed and helped raise money for The Divided Sky Foundation.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Trey Anastasio back to the Beacon Theatre, but even more so to have him be the first artist to utilize our incredible new audio technology,” said Jim Dolan, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, MSG Entertainment. “Trey and his team have always embraced innovation, so it made perfect sense to work with them these last few months on how we begin to introduce Sphere Immersive Sound. This will be an incredibly special acoustic performance, where the audience will truly experience the clarity and purity of his sound.”

“I was lucky enough to experience a demo of Sphere Immersive Sound, and it’s truly unbelievable,” said Trey Anastasio. “I am thrilled to be able to debut this cutting-edge technology at the Beacon Theatre, one of my favorite venues in the world.”